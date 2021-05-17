BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 11,216 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,216 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Moody’s worth $34,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,417,576,000 after purchasing an additional 83,342 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,186,000 after purchasing an additional 207,918 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,150,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,657,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

MCO traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $331.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,454. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.60. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $249.22 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

