Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,085 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.5% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 137,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.28. 9,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.76 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

