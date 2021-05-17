Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Trading 8.8% Higher

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.44. Approximately 8,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 355,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $89,314,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,171,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,913,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaime A. Frias sold 329,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,596,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock valued at $101,732,845.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.