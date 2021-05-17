Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 19,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 233,919 shares.The stock last traded at $19.50 and had previously closed at $19.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $862,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,972,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,444,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $25,242,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $371,000.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

