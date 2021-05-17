Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Gap Down to $36.43

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.43, but opened at $35.49. Coupang shares last traded at $33.94, with a volume of 33,982 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPNG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Coupang alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.71.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52).

In related news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

About Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.