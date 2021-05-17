Sterneck Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77.

