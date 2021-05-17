HWG Holdings LP Sells 3,138 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HWG Holdings LP reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $582.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $560.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,184.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $682.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $671.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

