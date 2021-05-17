Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.3% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after buying an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after acquiring an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after purchasing an additional 658,092 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,264,000 after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $150.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.30 and a 200-day moving average of $133.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.