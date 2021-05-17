Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Mizuho

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FANG. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,130. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $3,546,756. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

