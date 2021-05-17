Destination Wealth Management Has $12.74 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Destination Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,559 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $100.72 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

