Destination Wealth Management Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Destination Wealth Management cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,527 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in QUALCOMM by 37.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QCOM stock opened at $129.01 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $145.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.89 and a 200 day moving average of $142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

