GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $15.15 Million Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 280,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,152,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $55.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,480,953.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

