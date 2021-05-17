GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 799,197 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 799,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,150,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

