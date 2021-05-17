Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up about 2.4% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Global Payments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,129. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.77. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

