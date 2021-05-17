Brokerages Set E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Price Target at €10.90

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €10.90 ($12.82).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of EOAN traded up €0.01 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching €10.59 ($12.46). The stock had a trading volume of 13,354,794 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.19. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

