boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives GBX 412.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 412.27 ($5.39).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, insider Iain McDonald acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £335,000 ($437,679.64). Also, insider Tim Morris acquired 15,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00).

Shares of LON:BOO traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 320.20 ($4.18). 3,183,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,493,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. boohoo group has a 1-year low of GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The firm has a market cap of £4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 338.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 328.03.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

