Analysts Set Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) PT at $8.50

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

GOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HSBC lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 105.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,735,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 407,918 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at about $2,831,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 186,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 149,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.21. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 59.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.