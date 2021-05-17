Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,457 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 87.9% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in S&P Global by 44.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 422,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,996,000 after purchasing an additional 129,538 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in S&P Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 21,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $2.48 on Monday, reaching $376.68. 11,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.33 and a twelve month high of $397.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.35.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

