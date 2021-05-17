Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$67.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

CDPYF stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

