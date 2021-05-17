Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,683 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in Starbucks by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $111.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.73. The company has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 144.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

