Human Investing LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Human Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Paychex by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $1,658,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $100.11 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

