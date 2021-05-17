Element Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 56,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,721. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

