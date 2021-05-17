Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 16,000 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.06% of Jumia Technologies worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMIA. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,849,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,387,000. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JMIA shares. Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE:JMIA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 61,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,977. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 4.21.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. The company had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

