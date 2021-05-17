Element Wealth LLC Sells 15,692 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Element Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,692 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,791. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

