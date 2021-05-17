Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $672,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171 in the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,877. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.17 and a 200 day moving average of $152.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $173.64.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

