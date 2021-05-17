Van Strum & Towne Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $155.44 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $158.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

