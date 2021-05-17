The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Lifted by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,559,314,000 after acquiring an additional 132,529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,103,000 after acquiring an additional 110,499 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,057,000 after acquiring an additional 90,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,733,000 after acquiring an additional 97,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $368.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $340.86 and its 200-day moving average is $290.15. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.58 and a 12 month high of $376.98. The firm has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

