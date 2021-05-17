Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 132.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $805,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 140,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 982,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 37,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $32.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

