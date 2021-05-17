Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 97,370 Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 97,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,000. Denali Therapeutics comprises 1.7% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNLI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $154,137.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $610,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,488 shares of company stock worth $12,304,026. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.59. 4,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,567. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $93.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.34. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

