Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Takes Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000. Duck Creek Technologies accounts for 0.9% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Shares of DCT stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,628. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -332.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $4,108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 675,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,993,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 101,905 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $5,310,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 514,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,796,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 587,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,858,500. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.