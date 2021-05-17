iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Cut by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 6.7% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $22,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.64. 1,952,531 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.01.

