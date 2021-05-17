Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 555.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.9% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $323.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,578,430. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $223.94 and a 52 week high of $342.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

