General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Lifted by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 764.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,759. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.06. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.