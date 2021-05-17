Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 4.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 0.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,134. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.10. 46,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,049. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

