iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $85,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,694 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,347,000 after buying an additional 112,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 173,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,235,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.84. 136,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,447. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $125.18 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.27 and a 200 day moving average of $155.02.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.