Cadence Bank NA Purchases 1,589 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,389 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $3,650,000. Arden Trust Co grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after acquiring an additional 29,935 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 43.0% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,256,788. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of -50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.91.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

