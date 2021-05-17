Cadence Bank NA Buys 1,244 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank Trust grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 38,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 50,573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 48,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 109,407 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.58. 332,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,044,012. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $242.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

