Cadence Bank NA Acquires 104 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $2,876,000. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWK stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.94 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

