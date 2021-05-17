69,300 Shares in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Purchased by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 69,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Consolidated Water by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Consolidated Water by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Consolidated Water by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Water by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CWCO traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,611. The company has a market capitalization of $176.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.69.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $30,162.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 302,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,410.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,971 shares of company stock valued at $64,571. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

