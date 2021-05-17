Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in RPM International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RPM International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.42. 845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,664. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average of $88.82.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.51%.

RPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

In related news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.