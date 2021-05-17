Morgan Stanley Boosts Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $330.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock opened at $302.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.50 and its 200 day moving average is $262.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $157.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a one year low of $177.92 and a one year high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.