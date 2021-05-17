EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to announce earnings per share of $1.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. EMCOR Group reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%.

Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

EME traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.38. 363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $127.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

