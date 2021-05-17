Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives $56.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHG stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,427. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

