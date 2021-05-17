Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,114 Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,921,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $668,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,072,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $12,501,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $12,525,000.

OLMA traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $25.24. 439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,315. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

