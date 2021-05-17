Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Down 4.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $87.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Affirm traded as low as $50.92 and last traded at $51.33. Approximately 55,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,998,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

AFRM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Get Affirm alerts:

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,486,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,983,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,568,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,532,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,563,000.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.45.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.