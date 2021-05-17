Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Adtalem Global Education reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATGE. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.98. 2,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.55.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 7,200 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at $449,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 2,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $281,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 472,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 198,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

