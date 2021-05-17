Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Sells 10,421 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,421 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESTC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESTC traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.11. 3,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day moving average of $138.97. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.65.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $10,566,554.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,527,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,468 shares of company stock valued at $16,874,165. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

