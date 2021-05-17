Ballast Inc. Raises Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,221,000 after acquiring an additional 24,656 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Northern Trust by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,694 shares of company stock worth $14,583,050 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.89. 5,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,393. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.