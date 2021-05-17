Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Takes $2.23 Million Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Pulmonx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000.

Shares of LUNG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.01. 1,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,195. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $228,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,656,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 694,391 shares of company stock worth $30,302,939 in the last ninety days.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

