Ballast Inc. Acquires 3,021 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $1,340,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 9,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 363,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,681,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,893,000 after acquiring an additional 450,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Shares of BAC stock remained flat at $$42.36 during trading on Monday. 832,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,124,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37. The firm has a market cap of $363.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $42.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

